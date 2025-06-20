Full results of Scarborough’s Eastfield by-election announced
The successful candidate took 62.7 per cent of the vote in the by-election which was held yesterday (Thursday, June 19).
The seat was vacant following the resignation of former councillor Tony Randerson.
The turnout for the by-election was 16.64 per cent, with 862 votes cast from an electorate of 5,181.
The full results are:
Helen Susan Baker, Conservative Party, 40 votes.
Mark Harrison, Liberal Democrats, 24 votes.
Tom Seston, Reform UK, 538 votes.
Hazel Anne Smith, Labour Party, 121 votes.
Kieran Wade, Green Party, 17 votes.
Helen Williams, Social Justice Party, 118 votes.
For more information on the election and the full results, visit North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/by-elections.