Further building plans for former Manor Road nurseries set for approval

Thompson Property Ltd was granted permission earlier this year to build 14 units on the Manor Road Nurseries land, which was once used to grow bedding plants for the borough by the council’s Parks and Countryside Service.

The site had originally been intended to provide 40 new homes for the town.

The land was sold by Scarborough Council after it decided to move its nursery services to its Dean Road depot.

The former site of the Manor Road Nurseries.

The developer is looking to add 18 more units on the land as part of what it calls “phase two of two” of its plans for the nursery site.

A separate application to merge three of the 14 units currently under construction together in order to allow an MOT centre with tyre and exhaust fitting to move in has been dropped, however, after the council raised concerns about the potential impact on neighbours.

The borough council’s planning committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the plans, with planning officers recommending that approval be granted.

In its submission for the latest plan for 18 further units, Thompson Property Ltd’s agent says that the coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for business units.

They add: “The applicant believes that damaging economic effects, to businesses and individuals, of the global pandemic will see a greater need for new small business accommodation for start-up businesses and expanding businesses alike.”

Six objections to the plans have been submitted from people living near to the site.

The objections include concerns about traffic, that the units will be an “eyesore”, the lack of parking and noise and disruption to residents.