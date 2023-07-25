Scarborough Cricket Club – with support from North Yorkshire Council and the Scarborough Town Deal Board – received a £250,000 contribution from the £20m Towns Deal fund allocated to the coastal town to carry out repairs, improvements and upgrades to its North Marine Road ground.

Further funding was provided from the England and Wales Cricket Board and the club, with further council funding bringing the total investment to £509,627.

The works saw the refurbishment of derelict space under the west stand to provide new male and female toilet facilities, a changing places facility and a faith room.

Yorkshire Cricket Club president Jane Powell and Scarborough Cricket Club president Bill Mustoe cut the ribbon alongside representatives from Scarborough Cricket Club, Yorkshire County Cricket Club, North Yorkshire Council and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The stand also benefited from structural repairs, waterproofing and new seating to replace the old damaged wooden seating.

Improvements were also made to the north stand, provision of new disabled toilet facilities at the Trafalgar Road stand and upgrades to the WiFi internet connections and CCTV infrastructure.

The investment means the club will be able to meet new stadium standards being introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board and continue to host Yorkshire county cricket matches.

Yorkshire matches in Scarborough attract fans from across the country with the resulting boost to the local economy, as it regularly attracts the biggest crowds for four-day county cricket anywhere in the country.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “Having first class cricket at one of the country’s most famous grounds is vital not just for Scarborough’s economy, but for the region’s, too.

“The crowds that come to watch the matches and the money they spend means jobs for local residents and income for our businesses.”

Members of different faiths were invited to the ground to see the new multi-faith area.

Other local groups were also present at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the ground’s improvements, alongside representatives of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Yorkshire CCC.

The ceremony was held before the start of Yorkshire’s County Championship game against Durham.

Scarborough Cricket Club’s president, Bill Mustoe, said: “It has been a pleasure working closely with the Town Fund team, North Yorkshire Council and the ECB to continue improving the spectator experience to enhance our reputation of being the best county cricket outground in the country and an international tourist destination.”

Opened in 1863, Scarborough Cricket Club's North Marine Road Ground is steeped in history and in 1947 more than 22,000 people came through its doors to see Yorkshire play Derbyshire, when it was known as The Queen's Cricket Ground.

Today, it has a capacity of 9,000 and hosts the annual Scarborough Festival where Yorkshire brings its teams to the coast.

The funding for the upgrades to the ground came from Towns Fund money awarded to Scarborough by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in 2021.

The Minister for Levelling-Up, Dehenna Davison, said: “Everyone has been bowled over by the renovations to this historic club.

"And I am proud, too, that the Government has been able to support this project.”

