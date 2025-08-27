Garden centre near Scarborough applies for 9am premises licence alongside other cafe and bar licence proposals

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 27th Aug 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 14:00 BST
A coastal garden centre, coffee shop, and bar have applied to North Yorkshire Council for permission to serve and sell alcohol on their premises.

​In the town centre of Scarborough, Grind & Tonic is seeking permission for the supply of alcohol from 10am to 11pm daily.

​The business, at 40 Queen Street, has also applied for permission to play recorded music from Monday to Sunday between 8am and 11.30pm.

​If the application is approved, the playing of live music would also be permitted from midday to 10pm, daily.

Dean's Scarborough Garden Centre.placeholder image
Dean's Scarborough Garden Centre.

​Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding the application for a new premises licence should send comments to the council by Friday, September 19.

​Dean’s Garden Centre, located at Mere Valley on Seamer Road, has also applied for a premises licence.

​The application proposes allowing the retail sale of alcohol from 9am onwards.

​If approved, alcohol could be sold until 9pm daily, and the opening hours of the business would be 9am until 9pm, Monday to Sunday.

​The Gardener’s Choice Cafe, located on the site, currently serves seasonal dishes, coffee, and home-made cakes.

​The garden centre first opened in 1987 and is part of the Yorkshire Garden Centre business with other sites at Tong, Tingley, Otley and Bingley.

​Representations regarding the application should be received by the council no later than Friday, September 12.

​In Scarborough town centre, a coffee shop has applied for permission to supply alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, from 11am to 10pm.

​The Forge Valley Roasters Brew Bar, at 42 Huntriss Row, is seeking a licence to sell alcoholic beverages seven days a week.

​The deadline for public comments regarding the proposal to be received by the council is Friday, September 1.

​Anyone wishing to make representations regarding any of the above applications can do so by emailing [email protected] or writing to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

