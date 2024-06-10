General election: Full list of candidates standing in Scarborough and Whitby announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full list of candidates standing in Scarborough and Whitby at the July 4 general election has been confirmed.

There are eight candidates on the ballot paper in the Scarborough and Whitby constituency – the list of candidates has been confirmed as follows:

David Bowes, Reform UK

Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party

Thomas Foster, Social Democratic Party

Annette Hudspeth, Green Party

Alison Hume, Labour Party

Asa Jones, Social Justice Party

Robert Graham Lockwood, Liberal Democrats

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, Conservative Party

Only four candidates were on the ballot in Scarborough and Whitby at the last general election in 2019, while there were also eight candidates in 2017.

Electors will be going to the polling station on July 4 for the General Election.

All of the current candidates have addresses in the constituency except for the SDP’s Foster whose address is in Leeds South.

The successful candidate will take a seat in the House of Commons as the Member of Parliament for Scarborough and Whitby.

Sir Robert Goodwill, who has been the Conservative MP for the area from 2005, is retiring at the election.

Voting will take place from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, July 4, with the election count held in the evening.

North Yorkshire Parliamentary Boundaries 2024.

Voters attending the polling station will need to take photographic identification in order to be able to vote.

Residents have until Tuesday, June 18, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, June 19, to apply for a postal vote.

If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, June 26, to apply for a proxy vote.