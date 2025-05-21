‘Genuine dedication’: Ofsted and parents praise ‘good’ Scarborough preschool

The MadHatters Preschool Nursery in Scarborough has received a ‘good’ rating in all areas following an inspection by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at 55a Nelson Street, the Scarborough preschool was praised by inspectors for its ambitious curriculum and for motivating children to engage in their learning.

An inspection took place last month, and children were described as “enthusiastic, curious and confident learners” who received “tailored settling-in sessions to ensure they feel settled and secure in the nursery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff were said to be respectful and polite to children and one another, and the nursery’s routines were “well embedded and help children to know what to expect”.

55a Nelson Street, Scarborough - Madhatter's Preschool. picture: Google maps

A newly published report notes that staff at the preschool provide “stimulating activities” that embrace children’s current interests, and while young children enjoy catching bubbles and singing rhymes, older children relish painting, exploring water and being creative.

An inspector said: “Overall, children demonstrate a positive attitude to their learning and enjoy taking part in group activities.

“However, staff do not consider how they need to further adapt their teaching to support children’s different stages of development, and at times, group activities are pitched too high for some children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This does not help them to stay engaged and get the best from the learning experience.”

The report noted that children developed “good levels of independence” and older children served themselves snacks and learned to use a knife and fork at lunchtime, as well as using the bathroom independently, and children made choices about their play.

Parents also praised staff for their “genuine warmth and dedication” and said that staff “genuinely care and they would recommend the setting to others”.

In order to improve its provision, Ofsted said the preschool should “adapt group activities more specifically to consider the different ages and abilities of children to ensure that all children fully engage and benefit from the learning opportunities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also recommended strengthening the sharing of information “between key persons and the staff team to further promote and extend individual children’s learning”.

MadHatters Pre School Nursery was registered in 2012 and currently has 32 children on roll.