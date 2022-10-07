German Doner Kebab restaurant could be on way to Scarborough town centre

Plans for the opening of a branch of the German Doner Kebab chain in Scarborough’s town centre have been submitted to borough council.

The plans, submitted in July, seek permission for the siting of extraction equipment and shopfront alterations.

The plans include seeking approval for an orange shopfront advertising sign that would be 8.3m wide and 1.3m high.

The proposed site of the German doner kebab shop in Scarborough.

The application also includes evaluations of the noise impact of extraction equipment, such as ventilation and air conditioning, that would be in use on the site.

The restaurant is proposed to open on 80 Newborough, between the Trespass shop and the PDSA charity shop.

Adjacent to Marks & Spencer, the currently vacant space was previously occupied by Greenwoods Menswear.

Local investment and the creation of “approximately 30-40 jobs in the town centre at a time when the high street is suffering” has been promised by the applicant, Alaya Enterprises Ltd.

The site is part of a terrace of commercial properties and according to a statement by the applicant, the business plans to make use of the entire property including the first floor, which will be used for storage and staff services.

Though the applicant has stated that the development will not result in a “discernible loss of amenity” or have any “detrimental noise impact”, concerns have been raised by council officers.

Tim Croot, the council’s environmental health officer, said that the impact of noise from the premises, including from deliveries, “does not appear to have been assessed” with regard to existing residential accommodation.

Mr Croot also asked that the acoustic consultant “re-assess the proposed ventilation and air conditioning and proposed mitigation” to ensure that noise from on-site equipment does not exceed the approved limits.

However, Mr Croot stated that the applicant’s odour assessment was adequate.

According to its website, the German Doner Kebab brand has “more than 100 stores thriving worldwide” with operations in the UAE, UK, Bahrain, Sweden, Canada and the United States.

In February the company announced that it planned on opening 47 new restaurants in the UK this year.

