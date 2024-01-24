News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Glaisdale residents propose better road signage following River Esk deaths last year

Glaisdale residents have expressed concerns about road signage after three people died when their 4x4 was swept away in the River Esk.
By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:19 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT
Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incident.Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Emergency services were called to attend Rake Lane Ford on December 28, with the vehicle later recovered from the river by the fire service.

At a meeting of Glaisdale Parish Council on Thursday, January 18, residents raised concerns over the number of 4×4 drivers “who disregard the existing signage even when conditions are adverse”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to draft minutes, residents said that “many drivers who attempt the crossing are not local and are unaware of the river conditions on either side of the ford.”

Most Popular
Rake Ford incident in Glaisdale. picture: Colin Featherstone.Rake Ford incident in Glaisdale. picture: Colin Featherstone.
Rake Ford incident in Glaisdale. picture: Colin Featherstone.

At the meeting, North Yorkshire Police’s PCSO Pete Lewis outlined the incident as well as potential solutions that have been put forward.

Proposed options included permanently closing the road to vehicles or installing lockable gates at both ends of the road.

Other suggestions proposed installing a metal barrier downstream of the ford or installing automatic barriers at each side of the approaches to the ford “which operate when flood level sensors are activated and temporarily closing the road”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whilst many of the proposals were described as “extremely unlikely” and expensive, it was agreed that no actions would be proposed or agreed until the coroner’s verdict on the deaths has been pronounced.

The incident led to the deaths of Scott Thomas Daddy, Leslie Forbes, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins when the 4×4 vehicle was “swept away” as it tried to cross a river.

The draft minutes state that the “most positive outcome from the discussion has been the almost universal acknowledgement that much better signage is necessary at this location”.

It was also suggested at the parish council meeting that information should be given on the signs “as to how dangerous this ford is during flooding and that several lives have been lost when attempts are made to cross in flood conditions”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s highways representative, Richard Marr, agreed about that “necessity”, according to the minutes.

The parish council concluded that any action “must wait until all investigations are complete and the coroner has issued a verdict on the deaths”.

The chairman expressed condolences to the “family and friends of the deceased and thanked the emergency services and local residents for their efforts during the incident”.

Related topics:Emergency servicesNorth Yorkshire Police