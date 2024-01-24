Leslie Forbes, from the East Yorkshire area; Scott Thomas Daddy, from Hull; and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins (known as Patrick), from York lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Emergency services were called to attend Rake Lane Ford on December 28, with the vehicle later recovered from the river by the fire service.

At a meeting of Glaisdale Parish Council on Thursday, January 18, residents raised concerns over the number of 4×4 drivers “who disregard the existing signage even when conditions are adverse”.

According to draft minutes, residents said that “many drivers who attempt the crossing are not local and are unaware of the river conditions on either side of the ford.”

Rake Ford incident in Glaisdale. picture: Colin Featherstone.

At the meeting, North Yorkshire Police’s PCSO Pete Lewis outlined the incident as well as potential solutions that have been put forward.

Proposed options included permanently closing the road to vehicles or installing lockable gates at both ends of the road.

Other suggestions proposed installing a metal barrier downstream of the ford or installing automatic barriers at each side of the approaches to the ford “which operate when flood level sensors are activated and temporarily closing the road”.

Whilst many of the proposals were described as “extremely unlikely” and expensive, it was agreed that no actions would be proposed or agreed until the coroner’s verdict on the deaths has been pronounced.

The draft minutes state that the “most positive outcome from the discussion has been the almost universal acknowledgement that much better signage is necessary at this location”.

It was also suggested at the parish council meeting that information should be given on the signs “as to how dangerous this ford is during flooding and that several lives have been lost when attempts are made to cross in flood conditions”.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways representative, Richard Marr, agreed about that “necessity”, according to the minutes.

The parish council concluded that any action “must wait until all investigations are complete and the coroner has issued a verdict on the deaths”.