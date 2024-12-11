Go-ahead for dredging to begin at Scarborough harbour

Scarborough’s harbour is set to see dredging taking place after a new licence has been secured.

North Yorkshire Council has received the licence from the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) after a rigorous application process over the last few months.

The county’s dredging vessel will now be used at Scarborough harbour.

It's hoped that a licence to operate in Whitby will also be secured in the New Year.

Sandsend dredger is used to dredge Scarborough and Whitby harbours.

Dredging is required to remove silt and sand at the bottom of the harbours.

As they wash downstream in Whitby and through the harbour mouth in Scarborough, sediment fills channels and harbours, and needs to be regularly removed.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include harbours, said: “We are delighted that all licences and insurances are in place for Scarborough, with the licence for Whitby expected to follow imminently.

“While we have been waiting for the licences, harbour staff have been working hard to monitor the dredging depths and the state of the harbours.

"We have also had significant work on the vessel to ensure it’s fit for purpose.

“The vessel has been docked at Endeavor Wharf in Whitby, ready to operate when the time comes.

"Residents will now see the vessel take to the seas and carry out the essential dredging operations.”

The dredging licence for Whitby is currently out for statutory consultation and is expected to be issued in the New Year.

The council plans to bring dredging operations in-house following challenges with the previous outsourced arrangement, with a new dredger master set to be appointed.