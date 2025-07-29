Government responds to concerns about strain on GP services in Scarborough from new developments

Issues faced by GP surgeries on the North Yorkshire Coast due to population growth and capacity constraints have been raised with the Government.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has asked the Government what steps it is taking to support Danes Dyke surgery in Scarborough and other surgeries that are facing issues with capacity constraints.

The surgery is located in Scalby where hundreds of homes have been proposed for development, while councillors and residents have frequently raised concerns about an “unsustainable” strain on services and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP also highlighted pressures from population growth and asked what steps Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, was taking to support GP surgeries on the coast.

Danes Dyke Surgery, Scalby, Scarborough. photo: Google Maps

Responding to the question, Stephen Kinnock, the Minister of State for Care, noted that according to the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), £339,766 of Section 106 funding has been secured from housing developments to support Scarborough Medical Group and Hackness Road Surgery.

He said that of that funding, £138,298 is currently available, and “formal plans for its use are still in development”, while the remaining funding will become available within the next two to four years.

According to the minister, the GP partners, as the legal owners of Dane’s Dyke Surgery’s current premises, have undertaken some remedial works to help extend the building’s usability in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Responsibility for the ongoing maintenance of the existing premises lies with the GP partners, in accordance with their legal obligations.”

Stephen Kinnock, Minister Of State For Care. picture: Richard Townshend

He added: “Danes Dyke Surgery is responsible for maintaining an up-to-date business continuity plan and for minimising any disruption to patient care.

"The ICB will support the practice with their communication of this plan.

“The Humber and North Yorkshire ICB is continuing to work closely with all stakeholders and is doing everything within its remit to support progress and explore viable options for the future.”

Scarborough Medical Group, which runs Danes Dyke Surgery, has been contacted for a comment.