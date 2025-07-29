Government responds to concerns about strain on GP services in Scarborough from new developments
Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, has asked the Government what steps it is taking to support Danes Dyke surgery in Scarborough and other surgeries that are facing issues with capacity constraints.
The surgery is located in Scalby where hundreds of homes have been proposed for development, while councillors and residents have frequently raised concerns about an “unsustainable” strain on services and infrastructure.
The MP also highlighted pressures from population growth and asked what steps Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, was taking to support GP surgeries on the coast.
Responding to the question, Stephen Kinnock, the Minister of State for Care, noted that according to the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), £339,766 of Section 106 funding has been secured from housing developments to support Scarborough Medical Group and Hackness Road Surgery.
He said that of that funding, £138,298 is currently available, and “formal plans for its use are still in development”, while the remaining funding will become available within the next two to four years.
According to the minister, the GP partners, as the legal owners of Dane’s Dyke Surgery’s current premises, have undertaken some remedial works to help extend the building’s usability in the short term.
“Responsibility for the ongoing maintenance of the existing premises lies with the GP partners, in accordance with their legal obligations.”
He added: “Danes Dyke Surgery is responsible for maintaining an up-to-date business continuity plan and for minimising any disruption to patient care.
"The ICB will support the practice with their communication of this plan.
“The Humber and North Yorkshire ICB is continuing to work closely with all stakeholders and is doing everything within its remit to support progress and explore viable options for the future.”
Scarborough Medical Group, which runs Danes Dyke Surgery, has been contacted for a comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.