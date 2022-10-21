Grants available to help residents in Whitby, Filey and Scarborough 'gull proof' their properties

Grants are available to help prevent the birds nesting.

Every year in spring and early summer, Kittiwakes and Herring Gulls nest on the rooftops and window ledges of many town centre and seafront buildings throughout the borough.

To help prevent gulls nesting in the first place, the grant funding scheme assists private building owners and tenants with the cost of purchasing and installing gull proofing material on their home or business premises.

Autumn and winter are the perfect times to plan for the installation of gull proofing measures ahead of the 2023 spring nesting season.

The council will contribute 50%, up to a maximum of £2,000, towards the costs of gull proofing any private buildings in defined areas of Filey, Scarborough and Whitby.

The work must be carried out by the council’s approved contractor.

This is to ensure the work is consistent and of the required high standard to ensure gulls do not become trapped in the proofing material.

Maps of the eligible areas and an application form for match funding are available to download at scarborough.gov.uk/seagulls or by emailing [email protected]

Anyone without internet access should call 01723 232322.

The council also encourages people to visit its website to find out more about the types of gulls that live in the borough, learn about their natural habits and how they behave when rearing their young chicks, and why it’s important not to feed them.

Councillor Michelle Donohue Moncrieff, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for environment and sustainability, said: “While we all accept that seabirds are part of coastal living there are things we can do to

make living alongside them more manageable.

“Where buildings are properly proofed and nesting is prevented, guano build up is almost non-existent.

"Anyone that wants to improve the situation regarding their property should consider a plan to proof it and apply to our scheme for half the cost of the measures.”