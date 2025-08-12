Green light for new Starbucks drive-through and Greggs in Scarborough
The former Magnet Kitchen Showroom will be partially demolished, despite concerns about potential impacts on existing town centre businesses.
However, officers concluded that there were “no existing opportunities within the town centre that comprise suitable, available, and viable alternatives to the application site”.
No objections were made by the public or the Highway Authority, and the council noted that in its current state, the site had a negative impact on the surrounding area.
The Greggs and the Starbucks drive-through will share 50 parking bays, including four EV-bays, four mobility-impaired standard bays, two motorcycle-only parking bays, and bicycle storage.
As part of the development, a new pedestrian refuge island crossing point will be constructed to the south of the existing entrance, and will be supported by dropped kerb crossings and tactile paving to aid pedestrian access across Seamer Road.
“The building has been vacant for some time, resulting in its deteriorated appearance, and metal fencing has been erected to bound the building so as to avoid vandalism.
“The proposed scheme presents an opportunity to enhance the appearance of the building and the site in which it is situated.
“The development will see the demolition of a substantial portion of the building and its subsequent refurbishment to subdivide and form two separate units,” a report stated.
According to submitted plans, no existing Greggs or Starbucks operation within North Yorkshire will be affected by the approval of the development.
The scheme was granted planning permission, subject to conditions, on August 8.