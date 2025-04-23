Green light for Scarborough dog grooming salon in residential garage despite concerns about impact

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A commercial dog grooming salon can be set up in a residential garage near Scarborough despite officers’ concerns about ‘overly excessive operating hours’.

David Barber’s application to open a dog grooming salon in a residential garage at The Uplands in Newby, Scarborough, has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The plan had proposed operating with “flexible hours” between 9am to 7pm, seven days a week, but planning officers said this should be restricted.

While the applicant also noted that the business would work on a one-to-one basis by appointment only, the planning authority raised concerns about possible negative impacts on neighbours.

The Uplands, Newby. Google Maps

“Grooming appointments would generally take a couple of hours for each dog and would likely be a maximum of three to four a day, however, it would likely to be less than that to start with and could only be one or two dogs per week, until the business becomes established,” a report states.

Officers said that the proposed flexible hours would be “overly excessive, especially for the weekend”.

They added: “Neighbours are more likely to occupy their properties during longer periods of time during the weekend, and the comings and goings relatively early to early evening would harm these neighbours’ residential amenities owing to the visiting clients, vehicular traffic, etc. and fundamentally would not be appropriate for a residential setting.”

The planning authority ruled that the opening hours would have to be condensed “to protect the residential amenity”.

As a result, the operating hours were restricted from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Officers also ruled that the business would not be allowed to operate on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

No objections were made by the Highway Authority or the council’s environmental health team, and no comments were received from neighbours.

Council planners concluded that: “This change is thought to be of minimal impact on the surrounding area, and it is considered that the internal operations of the proposed grooming salon would not harm neighbouring amenity.”

The application for the salon was approved subject to conditions and with the agreement of the applicant.