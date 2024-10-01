Grosmont bus crash bridge set to reopen after temporary repairs later this month

The aftermath of the crash on August 3 at Grosmont Bridge, where a bus plunged into the river.

Rural communities are set to benefit with the re-opening of a Grade II listed bridge in the North York Moors as temporary repairs will begin this month following a bus crash which severely damaged the crossing.

North Yorkshire Council has been working with the North York Moors National Park Authority on a repair scheme to Grosmont Bridge following the accident in early August.

Work is due to begin on Monday, October 14, taking five days, to repair the damaged parapet wall using breeze blocks.

This will allow the bridge to reopen over the winter months, with the aim of carrying out permanent repairs in the spring once a scheme has been approved by planners at the National Park.

The current state of the 18th century Grade II listed structure, which will undergo temporary repairs later this month.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We appreciate the inconvenience that the closure of this key road continues to have.

“That’s why we have been working hard to reopen the bridge.

“As soon as the coach was removed from the stream, our highways team carried out investigations to determine the scale of repairs required.

“Some blocks were smashed when they hit the bottom of the beck and were crushed by the bus, adding complexity to the repair work required.

“Thanks to our close working with the National Park, we are able to carry out temporary repairs which will reopen the road while we source new stone and secure planning approvals for a permanent repair.”

Cllr Clive Pearson, who represents the Esk Valley and Coast division, added: “The road closure has had a huge impact on the local community and visitors to Grosmont, particularly over the summer months.

“The temporary repairs are welcome news to allow the road to reopen as soon as possible.”

The bridge is an 18th century Grade II listed structure maintained by North Yorkshire Council. Due to its special status, careful restoration and re-building work needs to be undertaken.

Senior heritage and conservation officer at the North York Moors National Park Authority, Annabel Longfield-Reeve, said: “This three-arch sandstone bridge is an important historic feature of Grosmont and indeed the wider National Park, but principally it serves as an essential transport link for local communities of the Esk Valley.

“For this reason, the priority is to ensure the bridge is once again made safe for vehicles and pedestrians, with proper restoration by skilled stonemasons taking place at a later point.”

For full details of the diversion route during the closure, visit North Yorkshire Council’s roadworks map at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map.