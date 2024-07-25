Gull 'champion': 'We're committed to fighting the gull menace in Scarborough'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Council is ‘fighting against the seagull menace’ according to its ‘Gull Champion’ following calls for improved measures.

Coun Keane Duncan, who has been dubbed the authority’s unofficial ‘Gull Champion’ has said the council is “fighting back and working hard” to address issues around guano and ‘gull muggings’ in coastal towns.

Speaking at a full meeting of the authority on July 24, Coun Rich Maw said: “On Sunday at our Seafest, I got knocked on the back of the head by a herring gull as I was watching the galleon in the harbour.”

The Scarborough councillor said there was more that could be done, including the introduction of a new gull strategy.

'Gull champion' - Coun Keane Duncan outside the Grand Hotel, Scarborough.

He said: “The guano is actually quite an issue in Scarborough town centre, outside the old Post Office and the old game shop.

“I’m hoping that you can confirm that we imminently have a gull strategy in progress that not only benefits humans but also takes into account that the animals themselves will be cared for.”

Coun Duncan, the executive member for highways and road safety, said: “I thought my nickname was ‘Captain Pothole’, so I was informed, but clearly it’s now ‘Gull Champion’”.

Coun Duncan told the meeting: “It is July and we are seeing the peak of the seagull menace in our coastal communities.

“Noise, mess, damage to property and gull muggings, with birds diving and swooping on pets, children, and councillors as well.

The executive member said NYC had drafted a private contractor to help “us clean up our streets” using specialist equipment and extra strength detergent.

He added that “hotspots are being cleaned twice a day, every day.”

The council currently has a gull-proofing property scheme and a form for reporting incidents related to the birds, especially Herring Gulls and Kittiwakes.

Last year a £30,000 council project to remove seagull nests from Scarborough Spa Bridge may have increased the number of gulls in the town centre.

Coun Duncan added that “such is the scale of the problem and the complexities of the solution, that we do need input from local councillors”.