‘Harm’ or ‘charm’: Council launches gull masterplan over discontent in North Yorkshire’s coastal towns

A new ‘urban gull strategy’ has been launched following an increased number of complaints in North Yorkshire’s coastal towns.

Complaints from residents, tourists, and politicians has led North Yorkshire Council to draft an urban gull strategy to address noise and mess while enabling “healthy populations of gulls to co-exist” with humans.

The masterplan highlights “a perceived increase in the urban gull population” in Scarborough, Whitby, and Filey amid concern about “gulls snatching food from people, causing distress and sometimes injury”.

“Reports of attacks, especially during the breeding season when gulls are more protective, are common”, the strategy states.

A Scarborough seagull. Photo by Anttoni Numminen.

A combination of factors including readily available food from overflowing bins and deliberate feeding as well as the architecture of urban areas which provide ideal nesting locations have been identified as contributing to the issue.

The impacts on tourism – “a critical component of the local economy” – have been raised over fears that aggressive gulls could “deter visitors, impacting local businesses that rely on tourism”.

However, the strategy also notes that “conversely, they add to the charm, character, and appeal of the coast for visitors”.

Attempts to find a balance between addressing complaints and ensuring the welfare of the protected bird species has been a long-running issue of contention in North Yorkshire which has almost 100 miles of coastline.

Last autumn, councillors agreed to fund a £20,000 study looking into the use of seabird nesting towers “to safeguard gull populations and minimise their impact on urban areas and functions”.

In 2023 it was revealed that a £30,000 council project to remove seagull nests from Scarborough Spa Bridge may have increased the number of gulls in the town centre.

The authority has reiterated that financial woes continue to impact the scale of its response, especially guano removal.

Council waste services has a £14,000 budget for gull waste cleansing but it is currently in a position of “unsustainable” overspending and the gull strategy will seek to provide a more effective removal service.

A street-scene survey of Scarborough town centre has already been completed to identify localities of nesting for herring gulls and kittiwakes, with similar surveys to be conducted in Whitby and Filey from 2025 to 2026.

While further stakeholder consultations are planned, the strategy also seeks to identify ‘quick wins’ such as the provision of gull-proof bags and litter bins if funding is found.

This is in addition to implementing an education scheme for the public and businesses regarding gull activity and the vision for a “shared co-existing living space”.

The consultation with stakeholders is set to take place between January and March this year.