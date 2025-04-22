Harry’s Bar: Council defers Filey bar’s licence application over ‘insufficient’ information

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry Firth’s plan to open Harry’s Bar at 9 Murray Street in Filey has been delayed after a North Yorkshire Council licensing committee said it had not been provided with enough information.

Mr Firth said that the business would be “very family oriented” and that “the sale of alcohol will be ancillary to this” and sought permission to sell alcohol from 9am to 1am, daily, as well as permission to play live and recorded music.

However, at a meeting of the committee held in Scarborough on Tuesday, April 22, councillors raised concerns about the level of detail submitted to the authority regarding practical arrangements for seating plans and smoking areas as well as ‘vertical drinking’ and fire risk assessments.

It followed objections submitted by Filey Town Council and a resident, who stated that the application was “inconsiderate” for people living in the area.

Harry Firth, applicant for Harry's Bar. Courtesy Anttoni James Numminen

The town council also raised concerns that music from the bar could disturb users of the adjacent Memorial Gardens “particularly if there is outside seating at the venue, as the gardens are used by many as a place for quiet contemplation to remember those from the town who gave their lives for their country”.

Filey Town Council said one concern was the impact of live and recorded music on “various acts of remembrance” that take place in the gardens.

At the meeting, Mr Firth volunteered additional conditions restricting the playing of music until midday “and until later hours if the town council informs me of an event there.”

Neither of the objecting parties attended the meeting which the committee said was “disappointing”.

9 Murray Street, Filey, and Memorial Gardens. Google Maps

Committee chair, Coun Grogan said: “In terms of your plan and the information that you supplied today, we have interrogated it and found it insufficient for us to be able to grant this licence today.”

He added: “We want you to go away and re-draft your plan, which more accurately represents what you see as your vision for Harry’s Bar, taking into consideration that it’s next door to the memorial guards, the seating and live music arrangements and a plan for smoking outside.

“But we also need you to get back to the fire service, and we need a plan from them about capacity and fire escapes.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Firth said he was “a little bit disappointed” the decision had been deferred until June 10 as he had been hoping to open “by June”.

“I had the impression that I’d filled in all the information and consulted with the police and fire services and I thought I’d put a reasonable case forward.”

He added: “I obviously need to go away, look at the points that have been raised, get the risk assessments in place and come back and hopefully we can move forward and get a licence and get it open.”