Have your say: Consultation launched on update to East Riding Local Plan
The plan proposes allocations and policies in support of new houses, employment land, and supporting infrastructure across the region.
It also seeks to retain and enhance the East Riding’s high-quality environment and is a key driver in determining planning applications and development opportunities.
The Local Plan Update was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for independent examination in March 2023.
Multiple hearing sessions were held in 2023 and 2024.
As a result of the discussions, the Inspector has recommended a number of ‘main’ modifications to the Local Plan Update, that are required to make the plan sound.
The Inspector has now requested that a public consultation is undertaken on the Council’s proposed modifications. Following the consultation, the responses are considered by the Inspector in drawing her conclusions.
The consultation will be held until Monday, October 21, and the documents, response form and guidance can be found at www.eastriding.gov.uk/localplanupdate.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is inviting comments on the proposed modifications, as well as the supporting Sustainability Appraisal and Habitats Regulations Assessment.
At this stage, comments are sought on whether the plan with the modifications is legally compliant, sound, and complies with the duty to cooperate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.