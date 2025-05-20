Health bosses congratulate Bridlington Hospital for successful surgical accreditation

Health bosses have praised Bridlington Hospital and congratulated staff for being successfully accredited by the NHS.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Morritt, chief executive of the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has commended Bridlington Hospital’s elective surgical hub for being accredited by the Getting It Right First Time (GIRFT) programme.

Mr Morritt said that the accreditation followed a “rigorous process culminating in a visit from the GIRFT team on April 11”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a tremendous achievement for the team and a real boost for our Bridlington-based services - a huge thank you and congratulations to the team,” he commented.

Bridlington Hospital. image: Google Maps

GIRFT’s focus is on facilitating the development of surgical hubs to improve patient flow and utilisation.

Professor Tim Briggs, Chair of GIRFT and NHS England’s National Director for Clinical Improvement and Elective Recovery, wrote in his confirmation letter that “the team who visited your hub were impressed with the professionalism and enthusiasm of your staff and it was obvious that they were keen to take advantage of the benefits that the accreditation scheme offers.”

Mr Morritt said that as with the opening of Scarborough’s new £47m Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, the planning, teamwork and attention to detail demonstrated by the team “throughout the accreditation process has been exemplary, and everyone involved should be justly proud of this achievement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Briggs added: “GIRFT’s focus is on developing surgical hubs with the aim of improving patient flow so that patients have shorter waits for surgery, will be more likely to be able to go home on the same day, and have a better patient experience.

“We want to provide the assurance for patients and staff that these sites are delivering safe and high-quality care now and will continue to accelerate their progress and productivity in the future.”

The board of the York and Scarborough NHS Trust will meet on Wednesday, May 21.