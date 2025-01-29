Health bosses thank staff at Scarborough Hospital for ‘tremendous’ work as trust tackles ‘appalling’ trolley waits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough Hospital bosses have thanked staff for their work during the ‘incredibly tough’ winter period.

Simon Morritt, the chief executive of the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has praised staff for “working tremendously hard to provide safe care”.

Speaking at the Trust’s board meeting on Wednesday, January 29, he said it was “impossible to ignore the increased activity coming through the doors of our emergency departments, and the usual increase in flu cases and other seasonal viruses arrived earlier than last year, adding to the pressures”.

It comes as the planned opening of Scarborough Hospital’s new £47m urgent and emergency care centre (UECC) in November was delayed until spring due to a malfunctioning boiler.

NHS York and Scarborough Trust board meeting. picture: LDRS/Anttoni Numminen

Figures released by NHS England confirmed that 2024 was the busiest year ever for emergency departments and ambulance services in England and in December saw the highest number of ambulance incidents ever recorded in one month.

Covid, RSV and norovirus cases have impacted hospitals on the coast and in the region while nationally, the number of patients in hospital with norovirus cases was up by 50 per cent when compared with the same period last year, and the number of children in hospital with RSV was up 47 per cent from last year.

A report presented to the board revealed that in December the number of 12 hour-plus trolley waits was “very high at 1,057 with the end of year target of 0 appearing unrealistic”.

Simon Barkley, the chair of the York and Scarborough NHS Trust, described the number of people waiting on trolleys for more than 12 hours as “absolutely appalling” while noting the figures showed a 10 per cent improvement compared to a year ago.

Mr Morritt, the chief executive, said that in order to help “manage and maintain flow”, the Trust had been “focussing on discharge and ensuring discharge planning starts as early as possible following an admission”.

He added: “We are also supporting teams to optimise alternative pathways such as the virtual wards, the UTC, and the assessment areas to make sure that we only admit patients if we absolutely must.

“In addition, we are continuing to encourage staff to have their flu and Covid vaccinations.”