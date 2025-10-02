Here are the latest planning applications for the Scarborough area
Land to The South of Cayton Approach and East of Thornburgh Road, Scarborough, for Bronze Ltd (Mr Simon Hawkins) – Reserved matters for approval in relation to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for a self-storage facility (Use Class B8) pursuant to outline planning permission 16/00933/OLA ZF25/00984/RM
Unit A 59, Main Street, Seamer Scarborough, for Mr Sanderson – Change of use from a Car Showroom (Sui Generis) to an Indoor Children’s Play Facility (Sui Generis) (Retrospective) ZF25/00903/FL
The Spa Complex, The Spa, Scarborough, for Scarborough Spa – Proposed internal alterations to the Promenade Lounge, works include the division of the lounge with stud walls and the creation of a storage area ZF25/00982/LB
Olympia Leisure, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, for Rubicon Pastimes (Mr Loyd Nichols) – Extension to existing balcony, replacement cladding, installation of new lighting and use existing stairwell to access building at ZF25/00730/FL
82-86 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, for Miss Michelle Hughes – Repair of the front stonework and pointing to all three properties up to window height due to erosion ZF25/00520/LB
66 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, for Mr Andrew Walker – Installation of replacement bay windows in timber at Memory Makers CIC ZF25/00983/FL
Church Cliff House, Church Cliff Farm, Church Cliff Drive, Filey, for Mrs Corynne Cooper – Replace existing slate roof with new natural slate tiles of similar colour ZF25/00976/LB
Copper Horse, 14-15 Main Street, Seamer, Scarborough, for Mr N Thomas – Erection of single-storey rear extension, new terrace and car park reconfiguration ZF25/00951/FL
27 Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, for Mrs Caroline Pindar – Replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00779/FL
Scarborough Business Park, Hopper Hill Road, Eastfield, for Yorkshire and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation – Retrospective application for a Community Diagnostics Centre and sub-station with associated parking and landscaping ZF25/00975/FL
Field House Farm Malton Road, Hunmanby, for Broachdale Birds Ltd (Mr Richard Bradley) – Erection of an agricultural building for free range egg production at ZF25/01010/FL
25-26 Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mr Alan Firth – replacement windows in uPVC at Flat 9 ZF25/00774/FL
Hunmanby Hall Sport And Leisure Hall Park Road, Hunmanby, YO14 0HZ for Mr Morten Schmidt-Hansen – Redevelopment and change of use from of No.10 Holiday Homes to No.9 market dwellings ZF25/00992/FL
5-6 Westwood, Scarborough, for Mr Shepherd – Conversion of 4No existing flats into 8No Flats at basement and ground floor level ZF25/01004/FL
Former Futurist Theatre Buildings, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, for Mr Abbott – Erection of a 32m high Ferris wheel including supporting structure with decking, ramp access and a ticket office and construction of an 18-hole adventure golf course on a metal deck ZF25/00901/RG4
Beachdale Guesthouse, 2 Brooklands, Filey, for Mr Clifford Russell – Proposed change of use from C1 (Guesthouse) to C3 (Dwelling House) at ZF25/00812/FL
41 Prince Of Wales Apartments, Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mrs Cilla Kainbacher – Installation of 4no. replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00778/FL
Flat 3, 18 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, for Mr Robert de Wit – Replacement windows ZF25/01011/FL
Flat 2, 3 Cromwell Parade, Scarborough, for Mrs Deborah Greenwood– Installation of replacement uPVC windows ZF25/01069/HS