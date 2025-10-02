Here are the latest planning applications for the Scarborough area

These are the planning applications submitted for the Scarborough area.

Land to The South of Cayton Approach and East of Thornburgh Road, Scarborough, for Bronze Ltd (Mr Simon Hawkins) – Reserved matters for approval in relation to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for a self-storage facility (Use Class B8) pursuant to outline planning permission 16/00933/OLA ZF25/00984/RM

Unit A 59, Main Street, Seamer Scarborough, for Mr Sanderson – Change of use from a Car Showroom (Sui Generis) to an Indoor Children’s Play Facility (Sui Generis) (Retrospective) ZF25/00903/FL

The Spa Complex, The Spa, Scarborough, for Scarborough Spa – Proposed internal alterations to the Promenade Lounge, works include the division of the lounge with stud walls and the creation of a storage area ZF25/00982/LB

Olympia Leisure, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, for Rubicon Pastimes (Mr Loyd Nichols) – Extension to existing balcony, replacement cladding, installation of new lighting and use existing stairwell to access building at ZF25/00730/FL

82-86 Main Street, Cayton, Scarborough, for Miss Michelle Hughes – Repair of the front stonework and pointing to all three properties up to window height due to erosion ZF25/00520/LB

66 Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, for Mr Andrew Walker – Installation of replacement bay windows in timber at Memory Makers CIC ZF25/00983/FL

Church Cliff House, Church Cliff Farm, Church Cliff Drive, Filey, for Mrs Corynne Cooper – Replace existing slate roof with new natural slate tiles of similar colour ZF25/00976/LB

Copper Horse, 14-15 Main Street, Seamer, Scarborough, for Mr N Thomas – Erection of single-storey rear extension, new terrace and car park reconfiguration ZF25/00951/FL

27 Albemarle Crescent, Scarborough, for Mrs Caroline Pindar – Replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00779/FL

Scarborough Business Park, Hopper Hill Road, Eastfield, for Yorkshire and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation – Retrospective application for a Community Diagnostics Centre and sub-station with associated parking and landscaping ZF25/00975/FL

Field House Farm Malton Road, Hunmanby, for Broachdale Birds Ltd (Mr Richard Bradley) – Erection of an agricultural building for free range egg production at ZF25/01010/FL

25-26 Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mr Alan Firth – replacement windows in uPVC at Flat 9 ZF25/00774/FL

Hunmanby Hall Sport And Leisure Hall Park Road, Hunmanby, YO14 0HZ for Mr Morten Schmidt-Hansen – Redevelopment and change of use from of No.10 Holiday Homes to No.9 market dwellings ZF25/00992/FL

5-6 Westwood, Scarborough, for Mr Shepherd – Conversion of 4No existing flats into 8No Flats at basement and ground floor level ZF25/01004/FL

Former Futurist Theatre Buildings, Foreshore Road, Scarborough, for Mr Abbott – Erection of a 32m high Ferris wheel including supporting structure with decking, ramp access and a ticket office and construction of an 18-hole adventure golf course on a metal deck ZF25/00901/RG4

Beachdale Guesthouse, 2 Brooklands, Filey, for Mr Clifford Russell – Proposed change of use from C1 (Guesthouse) to C3 (Dwelling House) at ZF25/00812/FL

41 Prince Of Wales Apartments, Esplanade, Scarborough, for Mrs Cilla Kainbacher – Installation of 4no. replacement windows in uPVC ZF25/00778/FL

Flat 3, 18 Ramshill Road, Scarborough, for Mr Robert de Wit – Replacement windows ZF25/01011/FL

Flat 2, 3 Cromwell Parade, Scarborough, for Mrs Deborah Greenwood– Installation of replacement uPVC windows ZF25/01069/HS