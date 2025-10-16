Here are the latest planning applications for the Scarborough area

New planning applications have been submitted for the Scarborough area.

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council from across the Scarborough area.

The following applications have been received by North Yorkshire Council:

Land To The North Of Eastfield, Scarborough, for Kebbell Development Limited – variation of conditions 19 (Link Road & Bridge) and 53 (Link Road & Bridge) in relation to 21/00052/OL (hybrid planning permission for residential development) to allow for delay in provision of the link-road bridge ZF25/01139/OLA

Land off Mill Lane, Cayton, Scarborough, for Messrs Brown, Ward and Gladman Developments Limited – outline application for up to 190 residential dwellings (including affordable housing), potential for the provision of school expansion land, landscaping, public open space including children’s play area (LEAP), sustainable drainage system (SUDS) and vehicular access point. All matters reserved except for the partial means of access to, but not within the site ZF25/01156/OL

Briar Dene Retirement Home, 73 Burniston Road, Newby, Scarborough, for Briar Dene Residential Care Home (Mr Mark Kelly) – variation of condition 1 of decision reference ZF23/01059/FL dated 12.06.2025 to allow amended footprint, increase in floor area and amended design at ZF25/01127/FLA

Mayfield Hotel, 10 - 11 Main Street, Seamer, Scarborough for Mr N Thomas – erection of 2no. storey extension to form 10no. additional bedroom and associated landscaping and parking ZF25/01066/FL

Hunmanby Community Centre, 35 Stonegate, Hunmanby, Filey, for Hunmanby Parish Council (Ms Dawn Naylor) – erection of single storey extensions to the rear, demolition and extensions to existing outbuildings and new storage/garage building, with associated works to the existing building and parking area ZF25/01133/FL

Flats 2 and 3 Crescent Hill House, 2 Crescent Hill House, 4 Crescent Hill, Filey, for Mr Steve Burrows – two storey side/south extension ZF25/00694/FL

The Stables, West Street, Muston, Filey, for Martin and Angela McKeown – proposed single storey rear extension ZF25/00780/HS

Mountside Lodge, 15 Queen Margarets Road, Scarborough, for Sean and Leonie Lewis – proposed dormer window, proposed demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with orangery, extension to front of garage and installation of lift and landscaping enhancements to improve accessibility ZF25/00972/HS

HC Mowthorpe Funeral Directors, Bridlington Street, Hunmanby, Filey, for Carla Pierce – conversion of ground floor flat (C3) and upper floor part of dental surgery (E(c)) to form 1no. dwellinghouse (C3) ZF25/01192/FL

The application can be viewed at www.northyorks.gov.uk – anyone wishing to make representations should do so in writing within 21 days beginning with the date of this notice.