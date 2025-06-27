Highway Authority recommends refusal of ‘attractive apartment’ conversion of former Scarborough restaurant

17 York Place. Courtesy Of Applicant.

A former town centre restaurant and offices in Scarborough could be converted into flats despite concerns about a lack of parking.

The Grade-II listed building was formerly home to a restaurant and offices and has been vacant for almost 10 years, according to the applicant, Bala Asset Management.

The proposed works primarily affect the interior of the three-and-a-half-storey terraced property, which is “generally in good condition”.

The applicant said they want to “undertake a sympathetic conversion and renovation of the property to make it into attractive apartments” and for historic features to be maintained.

Interior Of The Former Restaurant At 17 York Place. Courtesy Of Applicant

However, the Highway Authority has recommended the refusal of the plans due to “insufficient vehicular parking for the proposed development”.

Submitted plans state that the site is “well served by public transport and car parks” and there is “hence no issue with public access to the building and it is possible for future occupiers and guests to use more sustainable travel options”.

It adds that “for those seeking longer distance travel, Scarborough’s train station is within walking distance”.

The council’s housing standards officer said she had no objections to the proposal on housing grounds.

Upper Floor Front Room At 17 York Place. Courtesy Of Applicant

Located on the west side of York Place, close to the junction with Somerset Terrace, the building has accommodation over five floors, which was most recently used as offices on the upper floors and a restaurant at a semi-basement level.

It is within the Scarborough conservation area opposite the Brunswick Shopping Centre.

If approved, the four apartments would be made up of three one-bed units and one two-bed unit.

According to a design statement, the “character and feel of the rooms of the basement and lower basement level”, which was previously home to a restaurant, is “starkly different to that of the rooms above, previously occupied by the accountants”.

It adds: “Overall, in terms of heritage significance, it is considered that the building, along with its listed terraced neighbours, retains many original design principles from the Georgian period, including original fenestration and frontage railings to its exterior.”

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application, which is currently pending consideration.