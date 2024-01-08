Historic North York Moors pub receives £300,000 grant to aid reopening

Hopes that a closed moorland village pub could reopen have been given a massive boost through a grant of nearly £300,000.

The 300 year old Plough Inn at Fadmoor near Kirkbymoorside had been at the centre of a long-running planning wrangle over its future after the North York Moors National Park Authority rejected an application to convert it into residential accommodation.

Residents rallied to a campaign to save the historic pub and now nearly 10 years since the campaign began, it has been awarded £297,000 by the Government’s Community Ownership Fund towards the purchase of the building.

Gerry McMahon, the administrator for the Fadmoor Community Pub Ltd, said: “It is wonderful news.”

He said villagers were supporting the pub into a community asset by pledging sums ranging from £250 to £20,000.

The pub, which is owned by IT millionaire Peter Wilkinson who lives nearby, was given the status of being an Asset of Community Value by the former Ryedale District Council, resulting in the villagers being able to run it.

Mr Mahon said The Plough could reopen this summer as an all-day café as a start towards it becoming a more ambitious project to serve the village and the thousands of tourists who visit the National Park.

He said the business plan for the venture was now in the hands of solicitors who are working with the vendors of the pub.

Mr Mahon said: “We are delighted with the success we have achieved and the support we have had from the village. It will be a wonderful asset once again for Fadmoor and its surrounding area.”

Fadmoor MP Kevin Hollinrake said: “I’m thrilled the Plough has received £297,120 through the Government’s Community Ownership Fund which will return it back to the thriving and profitable business it used to be.

"The local community have fought for many years to save the pub, after losing other vital assets such as the post office and parish shop from the community, which provide valuable services to both the local residents and visitors to the village.