Holiday apartments proposal submitted for Regent Hotel care home in Bridlington

The Regent Hotel on North Marine Drive, which is situated next to the iconic Expanse Hotel. Photo: Google Maps

The proposal (24/00274/PLF) is applying for the change of use of residential care home to holiday apartments, construction of balconies and installation of patio doors to front following removal of existing windows, installation of new windows following alterations to size of window openings to sides and rear, application of render on all elevations following demolition of single storey extension to side and extensions to the rear.

A planning statement, in support of the application, said: “The applicant purchased the property in December 2023 having been sold as an empty shell with its previous use as a residential home for the elderly ceasing earlier in 2023.

The proposed elevations. Image: East Riding of Yorkshire Council planning portal/Sangwin Architects

"The applicant seeks to convert the building back into holiday usage by providing six self-catering luxury apartments.

"Each floor will house two, three bedroom apartments providing luxury family accommodation within walking distance of the town's amenities and the beach.

"The proposed plan submitted in support of the proposals illustrates the available parking on-site, including existing access arrangements which will be retained.

"The existing lean-to garage will be demolished to ensure four car spaces to the rear of the property with two on the existing hardstanding within the front of the curtilage ensuring that no visitors will require off-street parking.

"The entrances to the existing side elevations will be retained and used to access the ground floor apartments and will be suitable for disabled access. Access to the first and second floor apartments will be from the rear of the building via an internal stairwell.