Holiday park in Cayton, near Scarborough, gets permission for new indoor swimming pool and splash pad

The council has approved the construction of a new indoor swimming pool and splash pad at the Cayton Bay Holiday Park.

Visual of proposed swimming pool extension at Cayton Bay Holiday Park. A&M Architectural Partnership LLP

A proposal to extend the existing swimming pool building at the Cayton Bay Holiday Park on Mill Lane, Cayton has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Parkdean Resorts Ltd, the applicant, said that the main extension will include a new splash pad and changing area.

There will also be a smaller extension to the existing plant room that will have a flat roof and the external works will be limited to relocating the existing junior play area.

No objections were received from consultees and the council said that the proposal “promotes good design and will not harm the visual quality of the open countryside”.

The extension to the existing indoor swimming pool building will be located “immediately adjacent to the existing central complex building”.

The applicant said it would be “easily managed by the holiday park and easily accessible by guests”.

Planning officers noted that due to the distance of the extension from other residential properties, and the surrounding holiday park being in the same ownership, they did not consider there to be any unacceptable impacts on amenity.

Documents submitted to the planning authority state that Cayton Bay Holiday Park contributes “greatly to the local economy” by drawing in visitors at all times of the year.

They added that approval of the plan will allow the park owner to “offer a high-quality product to an increasingly discerning market”.