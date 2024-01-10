Holiday park near Bridlington applies for new high rope activity equipment at the site

South Cliff Holiday Park, which is based on Pioneer Road at Wilsthorpe, has applied to install some high rope activity equipment at the site.

South Cliff Holiday Park has applied to install some high rope activity equipment at the site.

The popular venue is also looking to build an office/storage/wc cabin and 1.8m high fencing, along with a pedestrian crossing and pavement improvements.

The new addition to the park will add an extra layer to the venue’s extensive facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design and access statement by Janus Architecture, on behalf of the planning application, said: “The proposal will see the installation of a ‘high ropes’ course in an area which is currently an open, grassed area.

The site of the proposed high ropes course. Image courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning portal

"The new facility will require a cabin for storage and toilet facilities, as well as sign-in and vending.

"To improve access to the new facility, small areas of paving will be installed to increase the footpath network, along with new pedestrian road crossings. An existing bin store is also to be relocated under the scheme.

“The proposed development as a whole is considered minor within the overall holiday park, with the stores/WC cabin providing the only new limited accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The high ropes course has been designed by a specialist manufacturer. The course uses the extent of the space available with the entrance positioned to be accessible by foot.

"The proposed high ropes course will maintain as much soft landscaping as possible. The proposed cabin and paved areas are kept to a minimum to provide safe access for pedestrians. Areas to be developed are currently open grassed areas.

"Existing trees and shrubs adjacent to the development areas are to be retained.

"Level access is to be provided to the site through new pavements, drop kerbs, and crossings. An accessible route is planned from the main reception area through to the high ropes course. An accessible WC is to be provided in the new cabin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the statement, the site has been a fully operational holiday park since construction following approval back in 2017. The proposed development will be ancillary to the site main use as a holiday park, providing additional activity facilities.