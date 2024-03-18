Housing charity gets permission for new over-55s bungalows in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Smarts Homes, a registered housing charity, has been given permission to build four new properties at an existing cul-de-sac of bungalows at Woodland Grove, for the over-55s.

The construction of the semi-detached bungalows with rear gardens and separate parking provision was approved on Friday March 15.

No representations were received from members of the public and the council’s housing team had no objections.

Dr Smarts Homes, Flower Garth, Scarborough.

The Highway Authority had initially raised concerns about the “level of street parking dependence in the area”.

However, no objection was raised subject to a condition ensuring that the development adheres to the submitted construction management plan.

While the bedrooms are under the minimum size expected for a double bedroom, they have en-suites directly accessible from the bedroom.

Planning officers said that as the total 53 sqm size of the dwellings “vastly exceeds the minimum size” expected for a one-bed dwelling, the internal floor space was considered sufficient in size to ensure adequate levels of amenity.

Officers said that the bungalows, which are “modest in size” and set at a lower ground level than the rest of the properties located on Flower Garth, would not have an overbearing impact over any of the existing residents.

The plots will not have their own respective garden areas but will have a shared rear curtilage.

The development includes six parking spaces to the West and associated landscaping, including a hedge that will be maintained at a minimum height of 2m.

A planning report concluded: “The design of the dwellings is considered to be acceptable, similar in appearance to the existing bungalows on Flower Garth, utilising appropriate external materials.”