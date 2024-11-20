‘Huge pressure’ on SEND budget meant council could not fund Whitby InterActive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council said it did not have the money to fund Whitby InterActive due to ‘huge pressure’ on its SEND budget as the charity announced it would close due to a lack of funds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby InterActive, which has provided play schemes and activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities since 1998, will close for good this year after struggling to raise sufficient funding.

The charity had been “generously supported by BBC Children in Need (CiN)” but this year CiN withdrew its funding after changing its priorities to tackling homelessness and hunger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Coun Heather Phillips, said: “We recognise the charity is valued by families and we worked hard to try and find a solution when their major grant from a national funding programme came to an end.

North Yorkshire Council\'s headquarters in Northallerton.

“Sadly, our special educational needs and disabilities budget is under huge pressure from demand and we simply don’t have the money to step in and fund many voluntary sector groups.”

The LDRS also asked the council what steps it was taking to support families affected and where it would recommend families turn to for support.

Coun Phillips said: “It is hoped that services from alternative providers can be found or established and every effort is made to support the children and young people who previously used this service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite receiving praise for its work from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and subsequent national attention, the charity recently announced it would close on December 31.

Alison Hume, MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “For more than a quarter of a century, the organisation has provided play schemes and activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

“It was the only service where parents could leave their children reassured they were being looked after by highly trained special needs carers allowing them to enjoy some respite time.

“Being the parent of a child with disabilities myself, I know what a lifeline this can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP said she was now in discussions with stakeholders and parents to consider other options, adding: “I’m still hopeful we’ll find a way for children with additional needs to continue to enjoy out-of-school activities and other opportunities to socialise with friends.”