'I'm keeping everything crossed we can save this community lifeline' says Scarborough and Whitby MP

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume at Westminster.

Hello everyone. I’m really pleased to have been given this opportunity to regularly pen a few words to you.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every month I’ve been asked to keep you up-to-date with the work I’m doing in Westminster to improve the lives, opportunities, environment and services for the people of Scarborough and Whitby.

I now have a constituency office which my team and I will be moving into shortly and my casework team are now in place and are based in both Scarborough and Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve already held a significant number of surgeries to support constituents with specialised expertise and advocacy.

One of the constituents who came to see me, was a parent called Sean.

His son Elijah benefits from the wonderful opportunities offered by a fantastic charity called Whitby InterActive.

Sean dropped in to let me know that the charity was facing closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday in the House of Commons, I raised the charity’s closure with the Prime Minister, emphasising how much of a lifeline it is for families and that we’re all devastated by the news.

For the past 26 years, this amazing organisation has provided respite, play schemes and activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities

Parents can leave their children for a few hours, knowing they’re being looked after by highly trained special needs carers.

Families say they use this opportunity to spend valuable one-to-one time with their other children – or they do the mundane but important stuff like cleaning or food shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Whitby InterActive began, it’s been generously supported by BBC Children in Need (CiN).

Sadly this year CiN have withdrawn their funding, saying it’s changed its priorities to homelessness and hunger.

Whitby InterActive has struggled to find other funding streams and as a result have announced they will have to close their doors in December.

The Prime Minister agreed with me that the closure of Whitby InterActive is a huge loss to families in the constituency - and that we need to improve the opportunities for SEN children so they, like their peers, can all meet their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean has organised a Go Fund Me Appeal with the hopes of raising the £25,000 needed before the charity closes in two months.

If you can help, or you know of a business or organisation who might be able to help, please donate here https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sean-kirk-3?utm_term=nkeQrRmWj or get in touch with me and I’ll pass on your details.

As the mum of a young adult with disabilities I know just how important services like Whitby InterActive are and I’m keeping everything crossed that we can save this community lifeline.

It’s a great honour to have been elected the MP for this vibrant coastal constituency and I will continue to use every opportunity to bring about the change we all want to see.

If you need help, please drop me a line to [email protected] including your name, address and postcode and I’ll get back to you as soon as I can.