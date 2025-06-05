Installation of mechanical swings and carousel at Jumping Jimmies amusement park in Whitby approved
Lewis Holloway’s plan to repurpose the Jumping Jimmies park and remove the trampolines in Whitby’s West Cliff has been given the green light by North Yorkshire Council.
Currently, the small amusement park has a set of trampolines, a go-kart track, and a brick kiosk located within a wider area of recreational open space.
The children's visitor attraction will see the installation of bungee trampolines, mechanical swings and a small carousel, while the existing track at the outer perimeter of the site will be retained and used for battery-operated quadbikes.
The site will continue to be operational year-round with opening hours from 10am until 7pm.
No objections to the scheme were raised by Whitby Town Council, and the environmental services team said that as the “replacement units are relatively small in nature and likely to produce little motorised noise or vibration”, they had no objections.
Several members of the public, including neighbouring residents at Princess Royal Apartments, 19 Royal Crescent, said they opposed the scheme due to concerns about noise, disturbance, and impacts on privacy.
Another objector said there would be an “impact on the characteristics of the surrounding area” as well as a “detrimental impact upon local businesses”.
In response to the residents’ objections, the applicant “offered assurances” stipulating that the rides would not emit any music or action sounds.
They added that the rides would “either require no power source”, such as the bungee trampolines or would have “small electric motors that would be powered by the existing electrical power source available within the buildings on site and therefore likely to produce little motorised noise or vibration”.
Planning officers highlighted that the site had been used as a small amusement park since 1988 and that the scheme was “considered to reinforce the character of the site”.
The officers concluded that as the scheme was supported by an operating statement containing mitigating measures, it would help ensure a “well-managed and operated site in the interests of surrounding amenities”.
The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to conditions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.