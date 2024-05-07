"It would have been previous completely unthinkable" - Labour parliamentary candidate reacts to Labour victory in Mayoral election
Businessman Skaith had pledged “to bring York and North Yorkshire together to grow as one” after he swept to victory as the first Mayor of the traditionally Conservative-dominated region.
Alison Hume, who will be battling with others candidates to take on the constituency seat set to be vacated by Sir Robert Goodwill at the next general election, said it “would have been previously completely unthinkable” that the first ever Mayor of York & North Yorkshire would be a Labour Mayor.
And she is looking forward to the benefits she hopes that victory will bring to the Yorkshire coast.
“The result shows just how far our party has come, reflecting the new trust that the people of York and North Yorkshire are willing to place in Labour,” she said.
“David will deliver real devolution, a fresh start for our region after the countless years of Tory austerity, complacency, and empty promises.
“David has an exciting vision for the future of our region.
"I’ll be meeting with him over the coming months to discuss the regeneration of Whitby and Scarborough and how David can support us in improving the lives of everyone who lives here.
“The sense of new possibility for our region is palpable; the work begins now to deliver it.
“Once it has sunk in, I’ll be back on the doorstep listening to voters and talking about how Labour will deliver a fresh start for Scarborough and Whitby.”