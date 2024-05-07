Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alison Hume, who will be battling with others candidates to take on the constituency seat set to be vacated by Sir Robert Goodwill at the next general election, said it “would have been previously completely unthinkable” that the first ever Mayor of York & North Yorkshire would be a Labour Mayor.

And she is looking forward to the benefits she hopes that victory will bring to the Yorkshire coast.

Alison Hume, Labour Parliamentary Candidate for Scarborough and Whitby.

“The result shows just how far our party has come, reflecting the new trust that the people of York and North Yorkshire are willing to place in Labour,” she said.

“David will deliver real devolution, a fresh start for our region after the countless years of Tory austerity, complacency, and empty promises.

“David has an exciting vision for the future of our region.

"I’ll be meeting with him over the coming months to discuss the regeneration of Whitby and Scarborough and how David can support us in improving the lives of everyone who lives here.

“The sense of new possibility for our region is palpable; the work begins now to deliver it.