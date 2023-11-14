Jacksons butchers at Ruswarp, near Whitby, applies to council for alcohol licence and extended Christmas hours

A Ruswarp butcher’s shop is seeking permission to sell alcohol and to extend its opening hours.

Jacksons Butchers on the village’s High Street has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence.

The application is seeking permission for the retail sale of alcohol six days a week.

If approved, AP Jacksons would be allowed to sell alcohol on Monday and Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm.

AP Jackson Butchers, Ruswarp. Google Maps

The sale of alcohol would also be permitted between Tuesday to Friday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

The application also seeks extended hours of opening in order to accommodate Christmas, from December 22 to December 24.

Public representations regarding the application are currently open.

The deadline for members of the public to make their views known is Monday, December 11.

Representations regarding the application should be sent in writing to North Yorkshire Licensing Services at Scarborough Town Hall.