JK’s Bar, Whitby: New owners submit plan for outdoor renovation
Northern Bay Leisure’s application states that if plans are approved, a new shop front would be installed.
The current timber-framed shop front would be removed and replaced with new aluminium powder-coated frame doors and windows at the front of the bar.
The Wellington Road property is in Whitby’s conservation area.
The application states that this had been “carefully considered” and that plans would “not have an adverse impact on the surrounding area”.
Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Police had applied for JK’s to have its licence revoked after a series of complaints.
It had previously said the former owners had shown “complete disregard” for residents and the authorities.
However, after the bar on Wellington Road was sold, the force said it was no longer seeking a review.
The new owner, Russell Vickers of Northern Bay Leisure, assured the council the premises would remain closed until improvements were made.
He said there would be investment in the bar and an entirely new staff, adding that the bar would be renamed.
Details of the new name are not included in the submitted plans.
The Highway Authority did not object but has raised concerns about possible damage to the road during the works.
It added that “a separate licence will be required from the Highway Authority in order to allow any works in the adopted highway to be carried out”.
North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is pending consideration.