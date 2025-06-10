'Keep security in mind': North Yorkshire Police gives crime update to Filey Town Council
The force has encouraged residents in Filey and beyond to stay vigilant following a number of thefts in the area last month.
A full meeting of the council will be held to discuss the information.
In early May, an outboard marine engine worth £1,000 to £1,5000 was stolen from a garden on Bridlington Street in Hunmanby.
The grey engine is a Mainer 55 EL, 2 cylinder, 2 stroke petrol fuelled outboard motor, colour is grey.
The serial number is “#663 L 323369” and enquiries are still ongoing.
Police have asked the public to report any information and quote 12250084008.
In mid-May, a motorhome was stolen overnight from a business premises in Muston.
According to police, the victim had taken “appropriate security measures in the form of an Apple Air Tag” which immediately provided the location of the vehicle in Bridlington.
Humberside and North Yorkshire Officers attended the location and recovered the stolen vehicle.
North Yorkshire Police said: “If you own a motorhome or any expensive piece of equipment, please consider investing in an Apple Air Tag or similar GPS tracking device, they do work.
"In this instance, a motor home worth over £50,000 was recovered due to this.”
In the second half of May, a house burglary was reported from Scarborough Road in Filey.
Officers attended and carried out enquiries around the area and into another county and so far, three people have been arrested.
Officers said that more people “will be arrested as further enquiries are carried out” but noted that they “do not anticipate any further threat to the wider community in Filey” regarding that crime
