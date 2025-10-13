Large clifftop hotel in Scarborough approved for conversion to flats with swimming pool
Urbanwave Developments’ proposal to turn the Ambassador Hotel, at 36 – 38 Esplanade, Scarborough, into apartments with a swimming pool and gym can go ahead after plans were approved by the council.
The hotel closed in 2021 and is in a poor state of repair and in need of immediate work to ensure it doesn’t deteriorate further, according to the developer.
North Yorkshire Council said that despite the “regrettable” loss of a hotel in a prime tourist area, the business was unviable and the conversion would ensure the viable use of the large property.
Located at a prominent clifftop position, the former 57-bed hotel consists of a three-storey building with full-height canted bay windows with stone mullions and decorative capitals with arched headers.
According to the plans, the existing swimming pool on the semi-basement level will be restored and retained for the use of residents, along with the creation of a gym.
No comments were received from members of the public, and the Highway Authority and council housing team said they had no objections.
The Humber and North Yorkshire NHS Integrated Care Board (ICB) previously raised concerns about the capacity of local health services to cope with the expected additional 31 residents.
“The development would therefore have an impact on the primary healthcare provision in the area and its implications, if unmitigated, would be unsustainable,” a report states.
Planners said the ICB had identified that the planning application would give rise to a need for additional primary healthcare provision, and the applicant will be required to make a financial contribution of £8,294.
There would be some alterations to the exterior of the building, including the addition of balconies on the third floor level.
Officers concluded that the developer had reached a “satisfactory design approach in achieving balconies at this level without altering the overall composition of the dormer extension and eaves detailing to the principal elevation”.
North Yorkshire Council approved the scheme, subject to conditions.