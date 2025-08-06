Latest planning applications submitted to council and national park from across Scarborough area
North Yorkshire Council
Replacement timber windows at Flat 3 25 - 26 Esplanade Scarborough YO11 2AQ for Janette Broadbent, ZF25/00631/LB
Installation of replacement windows and patio door in timber at 12 Wessex Court Esplanade Scarborough YO11 2AE for Mrs Lisa Teasdale, ZF24/01992/FL
Erection of 3No dwellings at East Of 1 And 1A King Street Muston YO14 0EW for Mr Iain Mackay, ZF25/00442/FL
Replacement Timber Windows at 18-19 West Square Scarborough YO11 1TW for Mrs C Gledhill, ZF25/00308/LB
Replacement Timber Windows at 18-19 West Square Scarborough YO11 1TW for Mrs C Gledhill, ZF25/00307/FL
North York Moors National Park Authority
Mrs Steph Woolhouse, 54 High Street, Helmsley – construction of timber porch (revised scheme of planning approval), NYM/2020/0505/FL)
Mr Terence Parker, land adjacent 111 Hackness Road, Scalby, construction of driveway and turning area (retrospective), NYM/2025/0409
Julie Hanna, Daisy Cottage, Thornton le Dale, alterations to garage comprising of removal of side door, installation of replacement timber garage door, four rooflights and flue (retrospective), NYM/2025/0361
Affects a Listed Building and affects a Public Right of Way: Hon Francis Johnstone, Hackness Park, Hackness Hall, Hackness, construction of vehicular accesses within Hackness Park for the extraction of timber (retrospective), NYM/2025/0266,
