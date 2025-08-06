Latest planning applications submitted to council and national park from across Scarborough area

These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council and the North York Moors National Park Authority from across the Scarborough area.

North Yorkshire Council

Replacement timber windows at Flat 3 25 - 26 Esplanade Scarborough YO11 2AQ for Janette Broadbent, ZF25/00631/LB

Installation of replacement windows and patio door in timber at 12 Wessex Court Esplanade Scarborough YO11 2AE for Mrs Lisa Teasdale, ZF24/01992/FL

Erection of 3No dwellings at East Of 1 And 1A King Street Muston YO14 0EW for Mr Iain Mackay, ZF25/00442/FL

Replacement Timber Windows at 18-19 West Square Scarborough YO11 1TW for Mrs C Gledhill, ZF25/00308/LB

Replacement Timber Windows at 18-19 West Square Scarborough YO11 1TW for Mrs C Gledhill, ZF25/00307/FL

The applications can be viewed at www.northyorks.gov.uk.

North York Moors National Park Authority

Mrs Steph Woolhouse, 54 High Street, Helmsley – construction of timber porch (revised scheme of planning approval), NYM/2020/0505/FL)

Mr Terence Parker, land adjacent 111 Hackness Road, Scalby, construction of driveway and turning area (retrospective), NYM/2025/0409

Julie Hanna, Daisy Cottage, Thornton le Dale, alterations to garage comprising of removal of side door, installation of replacement timber garage door, four rooflights and flue (retrospective), NYM/2025/0361

Affects a Listed Building and affects a Public Right of Way: Hon Francis Johnstone, Hackness Park, Hackness Hall, Hackness, construction of vehicular accesses within Hackness Park for the extraction of timber (retrospective), NYM/2025/0266,

Visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk to view the applications.

