Londis and Co-Op Late Shop in Scarborough apply for licences to sell alcohol from 6am daily

By Anttoni Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:15 BST
Two Scarborough shops have applied to North Yorkshire Council for permission to sell alcohol from as early as 6am in the morning.

The Londis shop located at 44 Sandside in Scarborough’s South Bay could be given permission to start selling alcohol from 6am if the plan is approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The proposal, by Sugumar Veermani, also proposes extending the shop’s opening hours and the permitted hours for selling alcohol until 11pm daily.

Currently, the Londis is allowed to sell alcohol between 7am and 10pm daily, the same as its permitted opening hours.

The Co-Op Late Shop on Newlands Park Drive in Scarborough. Photo: GoogleThe Co-Op Late Shop on Newlands Park Drive in Scarborough. Photo: Google
The Co-Op Late Shop on Newlands Park Drive in Scarborough. Photo: Google

The deadline for representations regarding Londis’ plan for extended opening hours is Monday, February 17.

A premises licence application has also been submitted to the licensing authority by the Co-Op Late Shop at 44 Newlands Park Drive in Scarborough.

Co-operative Group Food Ltd has applied for a premises licence to sell alcohol from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.

According to the council’s licence register, the Co-Op Late Shop’s permitted opening hours are currently from 6am to 11pm.

The deadline for representations regarding the application is Friday, February 14.

Members of the public wishing to make representations regarding either of the applications can contact [email protected] via email.

Representations can also be sent to North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG.

According to the authority: “It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by an unlimited fine.”

