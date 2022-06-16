Loud TVs, amorous neighbours and a cockerel - see the noise complaints Scarborough Council had to deal with last year

Of the 542 noise complaints recorded by the council that year, almost half were related to domestic complaints.

The information, published by the council as part of its freedom of information disclosure service, also reveals that of the 94 complaints relating to animal noise, one was about a cockerel while the others were all dog-related complaints.

There were 123 complaints regarding music or TV noise, while another 65 were commercial noise complaints also relating to loud music.

Scarborough Town Hall.

Scarborough Council’s website on noise pollution encourages people to “try to discuss the problem with your neighbour” before making a formal complaint as “they may be unaware of the issue they are causing”.

A council page on noise nuisance also suggests that if residents find it difficult to approach their neighbour or the direct approach does not work “you may wish to contact the landlord, especially if this is a social landlord.”

The freedom of information request dated Monday June 6, also asks the council: “If you had any complaints that related to sexual noise please state a summary of the nature of the complaint and what you as the local authority did as a result of the complaint.”

The council responded to the anonymous enquiry by stating that in response to the one domestic noise complaint related to “sexual noise”, it contacted the complainant and the subject of the complaint, asking them to “keep a record of noise events”.