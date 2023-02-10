‘Luxury’ Scarborough hotel applies for new premises licence with opening hours until 2am

The Ox Pasture Hall Hotel has applied to Scarborough Council for a premises licence permitting the sale of alcohol.

The application, submitted by Lifestyle Hotels Ltd, proposes that the sale of alcohol at the hotel be permitted from 10am – 2am from Monday to Saturday and from 11.30am – 1am on Sundays.

The Ox Pasture Hall Country Hotel, located on Lady Edith’s Drive, Scarborough is a former country house surrounded by barns and out-buildings, which has been transformed into a “luxury country house hotel and spa”.

A view of Ox Pasture Hall

The privately owned hotel’s website states that it is “set in seventeen acres of its own picturesque grounds”.

Licensable activities sought by the hotel include the provision of live and recorded music, dancing, films, late-night refreshments, and alcohol sales “on the premises only”.

The performance and provision of live and recorded music as well as dancing would also be between 10am – 2am from Monday to Saturday and between midday and 1am on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s opening hours would be from 7am – 2am Monday to Saturday and 7am – 1am on Sundays.

According to Scarborough Council’s premises register, the hotel applied for a minor variation to its premises licence proposing similar hours of licensing but this was rejected in May 2020.

The register also notes that the hotel completed an application for a “cancellation/surrender/lapsed” premises licence in August 2021.

Public representations regarding the plans can be made by members of the public who have an interest in the matter.