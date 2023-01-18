The concrete wall protects the picturesque village of Robin Hood's Bay from coastal erosion.

Scarborough Council has agreed to appoint BAM Nuttall Ltd to carry out a maintenance scheme on Robin Hood’s Bay Seawall for £1.4m. The total value of the scheme exceeds £1.7m.

The sea wall, which protects the small historic fishing village of Robin Hood’s Bay from coastal erosion is said to require “urgent investment” as 40 properties are at risk if the sea wall fails.

Before it was constructed in 1974, more than 200 properties were lost to the sea which “threatened the survival of the village” according to the authority.

Work to build the £420,000 sea wall in September 1973.

The wall currently has an “estimated residual life of less than 10 years”.

At a meeting of Scarborough Council’s cabinet on Tuesday January 17, officers reported that the authority has been trying to progress the maintenance scheme for several years but has faced "terrible problems" trying to find a contractor to carry out the works.

Members were told that the sea wall’s challenging environment had discouraged companies from bidding for the contract and the authority had to turn to the Environment Agency for help in sourcing a contractor to carry out the maintenance scheme.

According to a report prepared for the cabinet, there is “significant corrosion, cracking, and spalling of the concrete” which poses a “significant health and safety risk” to users of the beach below due to concrete falling from the surface of the wall.

The seawall currently has at least 771 known defects with around 30 per cent of the panels set to be replaced as part of the approved works.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, cabinet member for the environment, said: “You have to have adequate reserves for coastal defences and I’m sure many of us will be keeping a close eye on this in the coming years because we are the only coastal part of North Yorkshire.

“That problem will not go away and it needs focus and it needs proper priority within the hierarchy of the [new North Yorkshire] council to understand just how important it is.”

The project has been split into five phases with the aim of increasing the service life of the coastal defence for an additional 50 years.

After this, “a major new multimillion-pound seawall” will need to be constructed.

Up until then, however, phased interventions will be required every 10 years, with the current works reflecting the first phase.

According to the report: “The current seawall has outperformed its design life and is now in need of urgent investment to continue to perform its function.”

In addition to the demolition and replacement of panels on the seawall, which is located at the western section of Robin Hood’s Bay, the existing steel handrail at the top of the parapet will be replaced and drainage will be improved.

According to the council, the works will aim to start in May and be completed in November, though “working window opportunities are dependent on tide times”.