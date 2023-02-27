News you can trust since 1882
Malton Town Council achieves prestigious Quality Gold Award from National Association of Local Councils

Malton Town Council has become the first town and parish council in Yorkshire to achieve the prestigious Quality Gold Award from the National Association of Local Councils (NALC).

By News Reporter
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 2:30pm

Town Mayor, Cllr Ian Conlan received the award from Derek Liddell, President of Yorkshire NALC,

He said: “The award is a huge honour and achieved after a lengthy process focussing on the excellence of the council’s operations and governance and its role in the community.

“This award recognises the many achievements the council attained for Malton over a long period.”

Malton Town Council has received the prestigious Quality Gold Award
He said the Yorkshire organisation was the voice for several hundred town and parish authorities in the county.

Town Clerk, Gail Cook, said the council had proved that Malton – which has its roots in the Roman times – had inspired innovative events, and enhanced the life of residents: “It is a good place to live and work and we have met many challenges and developments.”

