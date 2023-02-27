Malton Town Council achieves prestigious Quality Gold Award from National Association of Local Councils

Town Mayor, Cllr Ian Conlan received the award from Derek Liddell, President of Yorkshire NALC,

He said: “The award is a huge honour and achieved after a lengthy process focussing on the excellence of the council’s operations and governance and its role in the community.

“This award recognises the many achievements the council attained for Malton over a long period.”

Malton Town Council has received the prestigious Quality Gold Award

He said the Yorkshire organisation was the voice for several hundred town and parish authorities in the county.

Town Clerk, Gail Cook, said the council had proved that Malton – which has its roots in the Roman times – had inspired innovative events, and enhanced the life of residents: “It is a good place to live and work and we have met many challenges and developments.”

