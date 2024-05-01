Malton Town Council to move to new headquarters in town centre

Malton Town Council is moving its headquarters to newly purchased premises in the historic market town’s Newgate.
The council has had several office and council chamber premises in recent years, but has now purchased its own headquarters at a former architectural and engineering property in the town centre at a cost of £185,000.

Deputy Town Clerk, Tim Hicks, said: “Our new offices and council chamber will give the residents easy access to many facilities and be a real asset to the community, especially as it will provide a town centre presence.”

He added that as a leading town council it had taken on several responsibilities to benefit Malton, a town which is renowned for its Roman history.

Councillors have now agreed to spend £20,000 on equipment the new headquarters prior to officially moving in.

Town Mayor, Coun Ian Conlan, said : The new premises will provide Malton with an enlarged community hub and meeting rooms and will be an excellent long term investment.”

