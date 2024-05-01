Malton

The council has had several office and council chamber premises in recent years, but has now purchased its own headquarters at a former architectural and engineering property in the town centre at a cost of £185,000.

Deputy Town Clerk, Tim Hicks, said: “Our new offices and council chamber will give the residents easy access to many facilities and be a real asset to the community, especially as it will provide a town centre presence.”

He added that as a leading town council it had taken on several responsibilities to benefit Malton, a town which is renowned for its Roman history.

Councillors have now agreed to spend £20,000 on equipment the new headquarters prior to officially moving in.