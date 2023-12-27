Man assaulted in Eastfield, Scarborough while trying to help two young females

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted in Eastfield.

The incident happened on Overdale, Eastfield at 2.40am today (Wednesday, December 27).

A member of the public intervened to help after he believed a man was acting suspiciously towards two young females.

The man assaulted him and ran off in the direction of the Dell before police arrived.

The victim suffered a swollen eye but did not need hospital treatment.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about the offender.

He is described as white British, medium build and around 5ft 11ins tall.

At the time of the incident he was wearing all black clothing with a hood over his head.

He was carrying a black JD bag and he had dried blood on both of his hands.

Police would also like to speak to the two girls who left the area prior to police arrival, as they may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should email Paul.O'[email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul O'Neill.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.