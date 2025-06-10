Ministerial meeting agreed to discuss construction skills in Scarborough
Labour MP Alison Hume has called for a ministerial meeting to discuss the role of independent training providers in construction skills training.
Speaking in a House of Commons debate on Monday, June 9, she said: “The construction skills village in Scarborough is an innovative real-world training environment for the specialist trades that we desperately need to build homes.”
She asked the Labour housing minister if he “acknowledges the importance of independent training providers in our plans to build 1.5 million new homes, and will he meet me to discuss how we can ensure that ITPs (Inspection and Test Plans), which deliver the specialist skills that the construction industry is asking for, are included in our plans to train 60,000 new construction workers?”
Matthew Pennycook, the Minister of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “The Government is investing significant amounts of money to train more construction workers.
“We appreciate fully the importance of independent training providers in training the workforce needed to deliver more homes across England.
“I suggest that my Honourable Friend and I find time to meet Baroness Smith [Minister for Skills] from the Department for Education to discuss matters relating to ITPs, including the Construction Skills Village in my Honourable Friend’s constituency.”
