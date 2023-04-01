'Minor disruption' to council services at Easter when new authority takes charge in Scarborough

A new North Yorkshire Council will take over operation of the authority’s services on April 1, when Scarborough Borough Council will cease to exist.

Cllr David Chance, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, said: “Our teams have worked hard to minimise any disruption to residents.

“These arrangements ensure that all businesses and residents across North Yorkshire will continue to receive and access the services they need over the Easter holidays.”

Household waste recycling centres will remain open as usual, however, there will be some minor changes to waste collection services due to the Easter bank holidays.

Council phone lines and non-essential services will be closed on April 7 and 10, but emergency out-of-hours support for housing repairs or homelessness remain available.

The devolution deal as part of local government reorganisation will see the creation of a new unitary authority and the existing county council and seven borough and district authorities replaced.

Cllr Carl Les, North Yorkshire County Council’s leader and the incoming leader of the new authority, said: “Support, advice and services for our residents will continue to be delivered but from just one council instead of eight.

“These minor changes to our services, as a result of the Easter bank holidays, affect waste and recycling collections which may change for some of our residents.

“Some services will be closed as usual on Good Friday and Easter Monday, however emergency support for those who need it out of the normal working hours will be in place.”

