The authority's decision to raise its share of the precept for 2022/23, which makes up approximately 13 per cent of a rate payer's total bill, drew mixed views from councillors.

It means a resident in a Band D property in the borough will pay £244.75 for the year, a rise of £5, or 10p per week, from April.

Council leader Cllr Steve Siddons said: "We have to put this in perspective. Yes, it is an increase, but it is less than 10 pence per week. We must remember that that is 10 pence per week for everyone on average.

Scarborough Council has approved a council tax rise, after the precept was frozen last year.

"Many people can afford that, and more besides. The money that is brought in by that 10 pence per week across the borough helps to pay for some of the services for the poorest people in the borough. So they will get a direct result."

It is the final financial budget to be set by Scarborough Council, ahead of a new North Yorkshire unitary authority which is set to take over the delivery of all council services from April 2023.

A total of 305 residents who were surveyed about the proposed changes found that 62 per cent supported an increase in council tax.

Cllr Bill Chatt, part of the Independent Cluster of Members, praised the authority's financial strategy but questioned why residents could not be given a reprieve.

"The reality is, an increase is an increase. You can hide it where you want but the reality is for the people who pay it it's less money in their pocket," said Cllr Chatt, who represents the Woodlands Ward. "It isn't going to make a difference to me, and it's probably not going to make a difference to you, but a lot of people out there right now are struggling."

Last week, North Yorkshire County Council approved a below-inflation council tax rise of 3.99 per cent, close to the maximum permitted council tax rise, meaning the authority's bills for the average Band D property will increase by £56.