More than 96% of residents vote for dissolution of Newby and Scalby Town Council in poll

More than 96 per cent of voters supported the dissolution of Newby and Scalby Town Council in a recent poll.

A town poll held in Newby and Scalby on Friday August 9 saw 96.7 per cent of voters support a proposal for Newby and Scalby Town Council to be dissolved and new councillors to be elected.

However, only 7.1 per cent of residents (577) took part in the poll which followed a vote of “no confidence” from dozens of concerned residents who accused the authority of “misbehaviour”.

Only 19 residents voted against the proposal.

Parishioners queuing to vote in the parish poll at Newby and Scalby Community Hall, Scalby.

The result of the poll is not legally binding and Newby and Scalby Town Council has emphasised that it “does not have the power to force resignation or removal” of councillors whose current term is set to end in 2027.

In a comment emailed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a town council spokesperson said: “Following a very poor turnout of only 7.14 per cent of the electorate of 8,085, the parish poll result must be disappointing for the action group who are understood to have leafleted every household in Newby and Scalby.”

The town poll was proposed by the Friends of Newby and Scalby Wellbeing Group which has raised concerns about the provision of local services by the town council.

Newby and Scalby Town Council has also been hit by allegations of bullying against its staff.

The authority has said it “does not condone bullying in the workplace”.

Reg Towse, a former chair of the town council who has organised the Friends Wellbeing Group, said: “I believe the position for the council is untenable and they should go.

“The council received 19 votes in total, bearing in mind there are 13 councillors, this is a humiliating figure.

“I would expect the council to do the right thing by its community and leave.”

Speaking to the LDRS, he added: “Councillors are supposed to be servants of the public and stewards of public resources and act solely in the public interest.

“The community wants a council that communicates with, and cares about the people they serve – councillors who do not reduce the number of meetings, limit public forums, and withdraw well-being services.”

It is currently unclear whether members of the town council will choose to resign or stay on.

Coun Derek Bastiman, a town councillor who also represents Scalby on North Yorkshire Council, was asked whether he thought members should respect the result of the poll despite it not being legally binding.

Speaking a day before the town poll, Coun Bastiman said: “That’s for the councillors to decide.”