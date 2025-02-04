‘More than a tourist town’: Council approves ‘soft marketing’ plan for Scarborough’s North Bay sites

A plan to attract companies’ interest in redeveloping Scarborough’s North Bay sites has been approved despite calls for it to be sent ‘back to the drawing board’.

Sites including the former Atlantis Waterpark and Marvel’s amusement park, the former Indoor Pool, the Northstead Gardens, and Alpamare waterpark, could be redeveloped to boost the local economy as part of plans approved by council bosses on Tuesday, February 4.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee said that the ‘soft market testing exercise’ would canvas interest and suggestions from the private sector for redeveloping the sites.

It is a scheme the authority hopes could bring “significant financial returns”, but concerns have been raised that residents might end up short-changed.

Coun Rich Maw - "This exercise puts at risk our North Bay prime sites".

“There should be no ‘proposed objectives that the vacant sites should complement existing sites’; this should be a fundamental condition to any prospective purchaser or developer,” said Coun Rich Maw.

Speaking at the meeting, the Independent councillor added: “This exercise puts at risk our North Bay prime sites and could even lead to a less than favourable outcome for sites such as the former Futurist site in South Bay.

“To allow any developer that site merely because it solves a problem in North Bay and brings in a short-term capital receipt to NYC would be wholly unacceptable.”

However, senior councillors emphasised the proposal “is not about trying to make a few bob”.

North Yorkshire Council's Executive Committee discuss the Scarborough North Bay regeneration plan. picture: LDRS/Anttoni Numminen

Coun Mark Crane, the executive member for open to business, said: “This is building on what Scarborough Borough Council was doing and I wouldn’t want it to go back to officers at this stage.

“It is not because we are trying to sell off the family silver, this is about trying to make the best thing for Scarborough.

“This is a soft market test and if there is interest out there, then it will be a decision for the executive and perhaps full council to make in the future.”

Coun Liz Colling, the chair of the Scarborough and Whitby area committee, said she welcomed the plan and “recognised the economic benefits it brings in jobs in construction and long-term employment”.

However, she highlighted that “the objectives talk about visitors and there is no mention of residents”.

She added: “We are so much more than a tourist town and many local people, my family included, use North Bay open spaces for recreation, walking, and family time on the beach.

“Any redevelopment must surely allow, enable, and enhance that.

"The residents should not be an afterthought here and anything that is good for residents is also good for visitors.”

Coun Crane apologised for the fact that residents were not mentioned in the report and said “that needs to be included”.

The Alpamare waterpark, which is currently operated on a 12-month lease by Flamingo Land, was taken back into council ownership after its developer Benchmark Ltd went into administration in late 2023.

Councillors said they were eager to keep the site as a waterpark and officers said they were “keen” to extend the current 12-month contract when it comes up for renewal.

Commenting on the soft marketing plan, the leader of the council, Coun Carl Les, said: “There’s been speculation that Scarborough and the coast is not important to this council.

“I think this proves that Scarborough and the coast is very important to this council.”