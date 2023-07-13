‘More tourism and money’: Whitby Old Town Hall restoration and change of use approved by councillors

On Thursday, July 13, councillors on the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee voted to approve the restoration, renovation, and change of use of the Whitby Old Town Hall.

The historic Grade-II Listed building will become an art gallery, museum, public space, and retail area with increased facilities also set to be provided to market traders.

Although no Whitby councillors were present at the meeting, committee members commended the scheme for bringing the building back into use and making it “modern and safe”.

Illustration of how the Old Town Hall in Whitby will look.

Cllr Eric Broadbent said: “I’ve visited that market place on many occasions, and it definitely needs what is being proposed today.”

The plan includes the renovation of the first floor and attic rooms – which have not been occupied or used since 2017 – as an art gallery and studio for resident artists, whilst a kitchenette, heating, and a bathroom would also be added in addition to proposed window repairs.

The market square outside the Old Town Hall, which is still regularly used as an outdoor market, is also set to receive upgrades in the form of level paving and hand railings to improve accessibility.

Also speaking at the meeting was Kerry Levitt, who said: “We are fully aware of the importance of this Grade-II* building to the community of Whitby, and the scheme has been designed to support and enhance its significance, returning it to the key focal point it once was.”

Old Town Hall, Whitby.

Ms Levitt said a consultation on the plans received more than 300 responses, of which 89 per cent supported opening the building for public access.

She said: “It is rapidly deteriorating with pieces of stone and lintels falling away, rainwater ingress into the attic space, and the windows are at high risk of blowing out.”

She added that apart from an electricity supply it had “no other services that make it compatible for modern-day use and the first floor needs to cater to this”.

North Yorkshire Council has said that work on the project is set to start later this year and will be completed by March 2025.

The scheme received a Towns Fund contribution of £1m but earlier this year the council admitted that there was a “circa £500,000 shortfall within the scheme” and confirmed that “match-funding still needs to be secured for the glazed element of the scheme”.

Officers said a key consideration was whether the works would preserve and enhance the building’s historical and special nature and concluded that the scheme should be approved.

Cllr Roberta Swiers said: “I think this will improve the building tremendously.

“It is in a prime position, and having visited it quite a few times, it really does need improvements.”